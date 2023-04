A man accused of causing a fatal head on crash into a pregnant Ada woman has been charged in Pontotoc County with her death. Thirty-six-year-old Henry Nwajagu has been charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide. Blood results are pending. The victim,28-year-old Lauren Smeltz of Ada was 9 months pregnant and was on her way to the doctor’s when the crash occurred. Her baby daughter was delivered by C-Section and survived.