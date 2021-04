Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Northeast Texas man who allegedly burned a 3 year old boy in the bathtub so severely the boy suffered 2nd degree burns. Police say Terrell Da’Shun Childs of Texarkana has been charged with injury to a child with the intent to cause serious bodily injury. Childs was babysitting his girlfriend’s 4 children when the incident allegedly occurred. Childs told her the youngster’s bottom was injured accidentally when he gave him a bath when he soiled his diaper.