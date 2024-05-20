Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Man Crushed To Death At UPS Facility

Juan Chavez, 68, was found dead at the bottom of a garbage compactor at the UPS facility in the 10100 block of Monroe Drive by responding Dallas Fire-Rescue EMTs and police on Thursday, May 16. Dallas Fire said that emergency personnel were called to the building shortly before 11:00 am following reports of an industrial accident involving an individual who fell into the compactor. They pronounced Chavez after first responders arrived. UPS released a statement on Thursday following the employee’s tragic death.

