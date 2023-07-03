Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Header- Mark Patrick
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Man Dies After Diving Into Shallow Park Of Lake Gladewater

https://www.cityofgladewater.com/lake-gladewater D. Christian Allen

A 34-year-old man has died after diving off a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only four feet deep. Bystanders pulled him from the water and began rendering aid. Gladewater Fire, Christus EMS, and Gladewater Police tried resuscitating the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries. They have not released the victim’s name.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     