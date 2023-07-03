Man Dies After Diving Into Shallow Park Of Lake Gladewater

A 34-year-old man has died after diving off a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only four feet deep. Bystanders pulled him from the water and began rendering aid. Gladewater Fire, Christus EMS, and Gladewater Police tried resuscitating the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries. They have not released the victim’s name.
Related Articles
Paris Police Report For Monday (Jul 3)
4 hours ago
Sandy Beaches, Shady Campsites, And Cool Cabins Are Here Just For You This Summer At Cooper Lake State Park!
8 hours ago
More Thunderstorms Expected Today
8 hours ago
Celebrate America Fireworks Tonight 07.03.23
9 hours ago