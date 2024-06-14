Mark Patrick Header 2020
Man Drugs Daughter’s Sleepovers

A court sentenced Michael Meydan of Lake Oswego, OR, to two years in prison for using smoothies to drug his daughter’s 12-year-old friends during a sleepover. Meydan pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, according to court documents. They accused him of watching the children as they blacked out and moving one girl’s body on a bed before being caught. At 1:43 am, one of the girls texted her mother: “Mom, please pick me up and say I had a family emergency. I don’t feel safe.”

