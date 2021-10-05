Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Man Faces Multiple Felonies After Family Disturbance

 

Jerry Mack Price, Jr

Two Hopkins County deputies responded to a reported family disturbance on CR3520 in the Dike Community. Deputies learned that a woman and her boyfriend had argued, and the boyfriend poured beer on her and threw beer cans at her. Fifty-one-year-old Jerry Mack Price resisted arrest and assaulted the deputies. He attempted to take a taser from one deputy. He was charged with Family Violence Assault and resisting arrest,  2 counts of felony assault on a peace officer and one felony county of attempting to take a weapon from an officer. His bonds total $94,000.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     