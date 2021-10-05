Man Faces Multiple Felonies After Family Disturbance

Two Hopkins County deputies responded to a reported family disturbance on CR3520 in the Dike Community. Deputies learned that a woman and her boyfriend had argued, and the boyfriend poured beer on her and threw beer cans at her. Fifty-one-year-old Jerry Mack Price resisted arrest and assaulted the deputies. He attempted to take a taser from one deputy. He was charged with Family Violence Assault and resisting arrest, 2 counts of felony assault on a peace officer and one felony county of attempting to take a weapon from an officer. His bonds total $94,000.