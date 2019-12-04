Man Flees From Paris PD, Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Paris Police observed a vehicle exiting from behind a building in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286 and stopped it in the 2600-block of Main Street for pulling a trailer that did not have any working lights or a license plate. The passenger gave the officer a false name and fled from the scene on foot but was later captured and identified as Jerry Wayne Day, III, 37, of Paris. He was charged on an outstanding parole violation warrant, failure to identify as a fugitive and evading arrest with a previous conviction. The driver was arrested for defective trailer equipment.