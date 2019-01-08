Man Found Dead At Homeless Shelter

https://www.facebook.com/texarkanapolice/

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the lobby of Randy Sam’s Homeless Outreach Shelter in Texarkana. The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Anthony Ray Mathis of Texarkana. Witnesses say two men and a woman pulled into the shelter parking lot in a white SUV, unloaded a wheelchair from the back of the vehicle, and placed an unconscious Mathis in the chair. The men pushed Mathis into the lobby, attempted to prop him up in the wheelchair, and then left in their vehicle.