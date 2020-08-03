" /> Man Found Dead At Scene of Shooting Incident – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
cypress basin hospice
North Texas Paving Group Header

Man Found Dead At Scene of Shooting Incident

2 hours ago

 

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Rd at 5:12 A.M. on August 2, 2020. Officers located a 24 year old male deceased outside a residence. The investigation found that during an altercation, 33 year old Adiel Pablo Vasquez had shot the 24 year old male. Vasquez had also shot other bullets into a neighboring residence. Vasquez was arrested and charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. The investigation of the deceased person is continuing. (Note: No mugshot available)

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     