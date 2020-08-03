Man Found Dead At Scene of Shooting Incident

Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Rd at 5:12 A.M. on August 2, 2020. Officers located a 24 year old male deceased outside a residence. The investigation found that during an altercation, 33 year old Adiel Pablo Vasquez had shot the 24 year old male. Vasquez had also shot other bullets into a neighboring residence. Vasquez was arrested and charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. The investigation of the deceased person is continuing. (Note: No mugshot available)