A man previously convicted of home renovation scams in Hopkins County has been convicted in Tarrant County of cheating elderly people in The Colony out of about $58,000. A court sentenced 48-year-old Chad Alan Cappiello, owner of Extreme Remodeling, to 47 years in prison and fined $30,000. He also has victims in Bell and Jasper counties. He will begin his latest sentence when his Hopkins County sentence is completed.