Man Jailed After Celebration Plaza Rampage

Officers were on Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs when 46-year-old Terance Ramon Beachem had allegedly threatened his girlfriend and rammed a vehicle being operated by his girlfriend’s son. Beachem lost control of the vehicle and proceeded into the square causing a large amount of damage. After the crash, Beachem fled on foot but was captured and taken into custody on multiple felony charges. SSPD Sgt Eddie Moon was the arresting officer. Beachem was charged with Aggravated Assault with a weapon of a Date, family, or household member, Criminal Mischief valued at more than $30,000 but less than$150,000 and Evading Arrest or Detention. No other details were immediately available. Bond was set at $107,000 and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail.