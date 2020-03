Courtney Devon Maxie

Hopkins County Jail

Hopkins County arrested 29-year-old Courtney Devon Maxie on several violent felony crimes. He’s accused of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault of a Family, Household Member or Date by Impeding Breath of Circulation, Interference with an Emergency Call for Assistance, and Three Dallas warrants for Violation of Probation on felony drug trafficking charges.