Man Jailed In Titus County On Upshur County Warrants

Twenty-nine-year-old Sheldton-Hykeem Weathersby was arrested in Titus County on multiple charges. Bond was set at $11,500 for Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone, Assault causing Bodily Injury and two misdemeanors.

Fifty-three-year-old Kenneth Earl Ellis was arrested in Titus County on an Upshur County warrant for felony theft and two Bond Forfeiture warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zones. His bonds total $10,000 on the drug charges, but bond was denied on the Upshur County warrant.