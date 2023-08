Mesquite Police fatally shot a man following a high-speed chase over the weekend. Officers say the man hit several vehicles and road signs during the chase before stopping near the Mesquite Outdoor Rodeo Arena. The suspect exited the vehicle, then reached back into the car, and an officer shot him. Mesquite officers performed life-saving measures on the man, who later died at a local hospital. Police recovered a firearm from the suspect’s vehicle.