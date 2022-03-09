Man Killed On I-20

Tuesday morning at 4:25, a two-vehicle crash killed Steven C. Stotts, 54, Valley Head, WV, and injured three. It occurred just west of Longview on I-20. A 2020 Honda Passport towing a small box trailer and towed trailer were traveling west on IH-20 in the outside lane, struck a 2004 Volvo Conventional Tractor towing a 2007 Featherlite trailer struck from behind. The impact caused the Honda to roll onto its side into the center median and its towed trailer to vault over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane. The Volvo also traveled into the center median, struck the concrete wall, and caught fire. Trooper David Isbell of Longview investigated the accident.