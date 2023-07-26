Man Lying In Ditch Faces Drug Charge

kasey Benson AndersonHopkins County arrested Kasey Benson Anderson on a warrant for Violating his Probation for Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person with Intent of Bodily Injury. He remains in jail.

Deputies arrested Roderick Bashon Billingslea in Hopkins County on a warrant for Theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. He remains in the county jail.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Matthew Charles Hughes on a warrant for Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Person. Bond information was not available.

Hopkins County Deputies went to a location on Hwy 19 South near FM 1567 after receiving a report of a man lying in a ditch. They transported the man to the county jail, where a records check identified him as Charlie Cole Dunson of Arlington. Denton County had a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. (Mugshot not available)