Man Posing As Investigator

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been posing as an investigator with the department. The Facebook Monday warns of a man identifying himself as Tyler Martin, calling himself an investigator with the county, and “cloning” the office’s phone number. “Martin” has reportedly been informing individuals that they haven’t appeared for court summons and convincing them to deposit cash in a gas station “Bit K” machine to prevent their arrest. Once they deposit the money, “Martin” then leaves and cannot be contacted due to giving out an incorrect number.

