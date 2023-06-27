Man Posing As URECC Worker

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation said an unknown person is taking photos of customers’ properties, claiming to be with the utility. On Monday, URECC said they had received multiple reports of someone claiming to work for them driving through neighborhoods and taking pictures of meters. The cooperative said this person, who is not associated with URECC, is telling members about “smart meters” to justify approaching. URECC encouraged customers to be careful and look out for their neighbors to avoid scams.