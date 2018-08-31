Man Proposes With Custom Dr Pepper Can

Delish magazine claims Micah Hicks recently proposed to his girlfriend, Natasha Dailey, with a custom can of Dr. Pepper. A year ago, he contacted the soft-drink company and told them that he needed a custom can that read, “Natasha, Will You Marry Me?” Micah and Natasha spent their first date guzzling Dr. Pepper while talking about life. Last week, they were hiking in Oregon when he got down on one knee and brought out a Dr. Pepper box. Natasha opened it before seeing the can. She accepted Micah’s proposal and says they will marry in September of 2019. Read the whole story here.