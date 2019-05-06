Man Seriously Injured In Northeast Texas Road Rage Assault

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 4700 block of South Lake Drive at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday. The victim said that he had been attacked by two men on motorcycles after he accidently cutoff the two men as he changed lanes. The motorcyclists started following him very closely and revving their engines. He said that he got out of his truck at the next traffic light to try to apologize to them, but they got off their motorcycles and hit him several times in the face. The men left the victim bleeding on the ground and were last seen headed north on Lake Drive. The victim was transported to Christus St. Michael, where he was treated for his injuries that included internal bleeding and a cut to his lip that required thirteen stitches.

Detective Brian Purcell obtained information and evidence that Adams was involved in the assault. After an arrest warrant was issued, Adams was detained by Red River Army Depot Police and transported to our Criminal Investigation Division yesterday afternoon. Purcell booked Adams into the Bi-State Jail shortly afterwards. Adams’ bond has not yet been set.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. However, we believe, contrary to rumors circulating on social media, that there is no connection between this assault and the activities of any motorcycle club or gang. This was simply a road rage incident between these drivers.