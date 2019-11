Matthew Murchison

Gregg County Jail

A 29-year-old Gilmer man has reached a plea bargain with Gregg County prosecutors in connection with an incident where he was shot and wounded by a Gladewater Police Officer. Matthew B.Murchison had allegedly run toward a police officer and was shot when he reached into his waistband and made it look like he had a gun. He was sentenced to six years in prison.