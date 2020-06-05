Man Who Allegedly Shot at Mineola Officers Arrested

The man who allegedly shot at Mineola Police Officers during a foot chase on May 26 has been arrested by Mineola police. No officers were injured during the incident. Twenty-seven-year-old Tony Saucedo Ybarra had been on the run since the incident. No details have been released about his capture. Multiple area law enforcement agencies were involved in his arrest. They include officers from:

Winnsboro

Quitman

Hawkins

Mineola ISD

Constable Kelly Smith

Rains County Sheriff

Wood County Sheriff

Texas DPS