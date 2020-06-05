" /> Man Who Allegedly Shot at Mineola Officers Arrested – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Man Who Allegedly Shot at Mineola Officers Arrested

13 mins ago

 

Tony Saucedo Ybarra

The man who allegedly shot at Mineola Police Officers during a foot chase on May 26 has been arrested by Mineola police. No officers were injured during the incident.  Twenty-seven-year-old Tony Saucedo Ybarra had been on the run since the incident. No details have been released about his capture. Multiple area law enforcement agencies were involved in his arrest. They include officers from:

  • Winnsboro
  • Quitman
  • Hawkins
  • Mineola ISD
  • Constable Kelly Smith
  • Rains County Sheriff
  • Wood County Sheriff
  • Texas DPS

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     