A Texas man who confessed in front of his Lake Brownwood Church congregation to the 2016 beating death of a fellow church-goer has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Reportedly, 22-year-old Ryan Riggs pleaded guilty to capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Chantay Blankinship. Riggs’ church confession came about a year and a half after Blankinship’s murder.