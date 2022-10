A Northeast Texas man wants new trial following his conviction in Bowie County last week in the death of his infant stepson. Twenty-nine-year-old Joshua Lowe of Texarkana was found guilty last week of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. THe child’s mother, 25-year-old Christy Wedgeworth is awaiting trial for awaiting trial on charges of injury to a child with bodily injury by omission.