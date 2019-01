A Texarkana – area man who attempted to steal an American Eagle jet from the Texarkana airport to go to a rap concert in Chicago has been ruled competent to stand trial. Eighteen-year-old Zemarcuis Devon Scott allegedly jumped over a fence at the airport, and was captured by police sitting in the cockpit. He told officers that not knowing how fly would not be a problem for him. HE admitted to using synthetic marijuana for about a week before the incident.