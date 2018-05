The so-called “Barrel Chested Bandit,” who was convicted of robbing 11 banks has been sentenced to ten years in prison by a federal judge in Arizona. During a six-month crime spree involving six states, 51-year-old Anthony James Lane robbed and attempted to rob 12 banks with the use of a simulated handgun. Among those banks were the Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs and Letourneau Credit Union in Longview.