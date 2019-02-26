Man Who Severely Beat Elderly Cherokee County Couple At Large

Cherokee County Deputies are looking for the man who brutally attacked an elderly couple at their rural home just outside of Alto. The woman had gone outside to see what triggered an alarm on her property. The man she saw hit her in the head with something. When she screamed, her husband came outside and he was attacked. The woman went into the house for her gun and fired at the suspect, who was fleeing. The suspect remains at large. The woman had a significant head injury and her husband is likely to lose the sight in one eye.