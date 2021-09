Timothy Charles Parmer

A Wood County man serving a life sentence for shooting a state trooper in the face now has a reduced sentence. Timothy Charles Parmer of Mineola pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault and accepted a 20-year prison sentence. They charged him with aggravated assault against a public servant and dismissed it. Parmer will have the 11 ½ years already served in prison applied to this new 20-year sentence.