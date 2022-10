The man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four people hostage inside a Colleyville synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Henry Dwight Williams pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm in federal court. He sold the weapon to Malik Faisal Akram, who used it when he held the Rabbi and three other people, hostage for ten hours while demanding the release of a federal prisoner.