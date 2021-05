A man with ties to Cass County has been arrested by Dallas County deputies on a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause severe bodily injury and serious mental deficiency or impairment. Twenty-nine-year-old Charles Edwin Brooks Jr. of Atlanta and Dallas is being held in the Dallas County jail under $250,000 bond on the 1st degree felony charge.

https://www.casscountynow.com/news/local-man-charged-felony-abuse-child