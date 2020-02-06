Man Wounded In Sulphur Springs Shooting

Press Release by Sulphur Springs Investigator Rusty Stillwagoner

On 02-05-2020 at approximately 6:45 pm, Sulphur Springs Police Department received multiple 911 calls in reference to multiple gunshots at the Spring Valley Apartments in the 800-blk. of Fuller Street. Also, 911 callers reported that one person had been shot. Officers arrived on the scene and applied first aid to the victim until EMS arrived. We are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. The suspects in the shooting had already fled the scene in what witnesses say were two different vehicles. Officers received conflicting witness accounts on the makes, model, and color of the suspect’s vehicles. Investigators are in the early stages of this investigation and are still gathering information about this offense. The victim was transported to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler. The victim’s condition reported to Investigators, is that he is in a stable non-life threatening condition.

Investigators are still gathering information on this crime. Witnesses lead Investigators to believe this crime was drug-related. If anyone has information regarding this offense, please call Det. Reneau at the Sulphur Springs Police Department number 903-439-3832. Also, Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in this case. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.