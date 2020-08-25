Mandatory Evacuations In Galveston Ahead Of Laura

Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer

Galveston Mayor Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday as the rapidly strengthening Laura barrels toward the Texan coastline.

The mandatory evacuation was signed and went into effect at 6:00 am, local time, Tuesday, and the city has urged residents to leave the island by 10:00 pm CST on Tuesday “with all family members and pets.” The evacuation comes after the storm tracked westward overnight, its intensity heightening.

AccuWeather meteorologists predict that Laura will make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, potentially becoming the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. “With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Brown said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off the island.”