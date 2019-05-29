Mandy Moore’s Big Accomplishment in Today’s Hollywood Report

The Daily Star claims Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow, has checked into a rehab facility to be treated for stress, exhaustion and alcohol abuse. The 32-year old was in a Connecticut wellness retreat at the time the Game of Thrones finale aired.

His representative is quoted by the Irish Mirror as saying, “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

The Daily Mail says Rob Lowe recently made fun of Prince William’s hair loss during an interview with the Daily Telegraph. He said, ”Can we talk about William? The future king of your country let himself lose his hair! Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He’s going to be the king of England! And there’s a pill! The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having that stuff mainlined into my veins. And that’s what I did for the next 30 years.”

Naughty Gossip claims Meghan Markle wanted to be a British reality star before meeting Prince Harry. British TV host Lizzie Cundy is quoted by the website as saying, “She told me she wanted to be on an English reality TV show and that she wanted an English boyfriend. She set her sights on ‘Made in Chelsea’ and worked hard to get in with that crowd. She said that she could only be in ‘Suits’ for so long and that Hollywood was a really brutal place. She had not made a breakthrough, and said she would feel at home in London.”

New Idea magazine claims Jennifer Aniston allegedly dislikes Brad Pitt’s close friendship with his ”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star, Margot Robbie. A source tells the Australian weekly, “There’s no denying that Brad and Margot have become close friends. And while it’s obviously very innocent, it’s certainly had tongues wagging. They just seem so comfortable around one another, so relaxed. She knows there’s nothing more to Margot and Brad’s connection than just a friendship but she can’t help but be jealous. Margot is so young and beautiful and at the prime of her career. And at the end of the day, Jennifer wishes she was in Cannes with Brad flirting up a storm. She’s pretty down about it all.”

Chris Hemsworth tells Variety magazine that he almost starred in X-Men. ”I got very close to G.I. Joe. I got very close to Gambit in the Wolverine X-Men movies. At the time I was upset. I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.”

Chris also tells Variety magazine that he wore a poor disguise to see “Avengers: Endgame.” ”My kids were dying to see it. I wasn’t going to take them. They were like, ‘Dad, we have to go!’ We found a small cinema so we wouldn’t get overwhelmed. I wondered if it would hold their attention for three hours. They loved it… ”We already had our seats in the back. I had a hat on. We came into the cinema just when the ‘Men in Black’ trailer was playing. It was kind of a double hit.”

Woman’s Day magazine claims Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost may marry at Hugh Jackman’s Hamptons home. A source tells the Australian weekly, “Colin loves to party. It’s one of the things that drew Scarlett to him, so they’re working on making it the wedding of the year. Johansson’s going all out, with plans for a fireworks display and a concert with the likes of Tom Waits and Stevie Wonder He favorite New York restaurant will be catering a six-course dinner featuring all her favorite dishes.”

Us Weekly claims Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is planning a comeback even though she and her parents are embroiled in a college admissions scandal.A source tells the magazine, “Olivia has been emotional in the midst of all of this and definitely wants to make a comeback and still wants to be a beauty influencer. She understands she needs to hide out for now and lay low, but she’s anxious to be back in the spotlight again and thinks that over time she’ll be able to come back.”

Female First claims Mandy Moore hiked Mount Everest over the weekend. She Instagrammed; “Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy. Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It’s also a major takeaway that I will be employing back to the real world whether I’m in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown. It’s impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains. The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation…that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp AND sat on the rocks regarding the chortens that dot the hillside of the Tukla Pass the day before, profoundly.”