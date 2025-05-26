Manhunt For Former Arkansas Police Chief

A manhunt was underway for a former Arkansas police chief who escaped from the Calico Rock State Prison on Sunday afternoon. Former Gateway Police Chief Grant Hardin was serving a lengthy sentence for rape and murder when he escaped. Hardin was wearing a makeshift outfit designed to look like a law enforcement uniform. He’s considered armed and extremely dangerous.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE –

CALICO ROCK – On Sunday, May 25, at approximately 3:40 p.m., inmate Grant Hardin, ADC #168541, escaped from the North Central Unit.

Anyone with information about inmate Hardin’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.

The Division of Correction and the Division of Community Correction are working with local, state and federal law enforcement to follow leads.

Hardin has been at the North Central Unit since 2017, serving a 30-year sentence for first degree murder, as well as an additional sentence for rape. Hardin was the former police chief for the city of Gateway with a background in law enforcement.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.