FBI agents have joined Ada police, Tribal police and other agencies in the manhunt for a man authorities say is armed and dangerous. Neighbors had called 911 about a disturbance and when police arrived, the man jumped off his apartment balcony and fled into the woods. A helicopter, a drone and search dogs are also involved in the search. The 6’ 2” black male is shirtless, wearing orange shorts and is reportedly wanted out of multiple counties.