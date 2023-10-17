Mannequin Night is coming up on Saturday, October 21, from 5:30 to 9:30 pm! The theme is Hollywood and Broadway. Over 40 businesses have signed up to participate. Zombie Walk starts around 5:35 pm after the streets close and starts on Lamar Street and proceeds around the Plaza to Clarksville Street.

Revive Dance Studio performs in front of Itsy Bitsy Spider at 6:00 pm. Live Mannequins pose from 6:00-8:00 pm, Bands: Michael O’Neal Band 6:30 pm-7:45 pm Rhythm Addicts plays 8:00 pm-9:30 pm.

There will be a Walking Ghost Tour of the history and stories of the paranormal of downtown Paris. The tour takes approximately 30 minutes, and the price includes entry into the Haunted Maze. Check-in at the White Tent on the South side of the Plaza. The first tour starts at 5:30 pm and the last at 9:00 pm. Tickets online for $15, five and under are free. See the link on the Mannequin Night in Paris’ Facebook page. Haunted Maze 5:30-9:30 pm is at the North Parking Lot of the Lamar County Courthouse on North Main. All proceeds for the ghost tour and maze go to Paris High School FFA. Tickets are $5 at the door for six and above, $1 for ages five to three, with two and under free.

Kids’ games will be on Bonham Street just off the Square and run from 6:00-9:15 pm. Proceeds benefit the North Lamar High School Spanish Club.

Vendors will be on Clarksville Street from 6:00-9:15 pm. Food Trucks will be on the Plaza and Clarksville Street. A map will be available to direct the public to all events and open businesses.