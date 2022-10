After a two-year absence, Mannequin Night is returning to downtown Paris on Saturday, October 15. This year has food trucks, local bands around the plaza, ghost tours, and the Zombie Walk kicking off the event at 6:00 pm. Mannequins will pose from 6:00 until 8:30 pm downtown around the square, with some posing inside shop windows and in various places along the square and surrounding streets. https://www.facebook.com/mannequin.night.ptx