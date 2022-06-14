Man’s Body Found North of Sulphur Springs

Hopkins County deputies received a report of some personal items located on a county road north of Sulphur Springs Monday night. Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle that had been abandoned. The vehicle is from the Dallas area and it was believed to have been dumped here. A further search of the area was conducted and deputies located a deceased male that is believed to be associated with the vehicle and a victim of homicide. At this time it appears that this is an isolated incident that started in the metroplex and the person and vehicle were left in this rural area. The body, which has not been publicly identified, was sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.