cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Young Title Company Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Diamond C
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Mid America Pet Food Header

Man’s Body Found North of Sulphur Springs

Hopkins County deputies received a report of some personal items located on a county road north of Sulphur Springs Monday night.  Deputies searched the area and located a vehicle that had been abandoned. The vehicle is from the Dallas area and it was believed to have been dumped here.  A further search of the area was conducted and deputies  located a deceased male that is believed to be associated with the vehicle and a victim of homicide.  At this time it appears that this is an isolated incident that started in the metroplex and the person and vehicle were left in  this rural area.  The body, which has not been publicly identified, was sent for an autopsy and the investigation continues.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     