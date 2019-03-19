Many Americans Suffer From Security Fatigue

Twenty percent of Americans suffer from security fatigue and don’t trust anyone to protect their personal data. As a result, some people feel they need to take matters into their own hands or at least work with organizations that give them a greater sense of control. Findings from the nCipher Security survey of more than 1,000 American adults reveal many people want more control over their personal data privacy. Most want tighter controls of how others handle and safeguard their personal data:

20% say they suffer from security fatigue and don’t trust anyone to protect their personal data

68% say their leading concern is related to sharing personal data online

34% say they want control of their personal data

34% say feeling in control of their personal data helps them trust that a company is protecting their personal data

38% said organizations should fire their chief information security officers following a hack

38% said a hack should be a federal offense, with government laws in place to fine or imprison C-level executives who don’t keep consumer data safe

40% said they would trust a company that uses data encryption to protect their personal information