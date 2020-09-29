" /> Many School Districts Want More Kids Back In Classroom – EastTexasRadio.com
Many School Districts Want More Kids Back In Classroom

3 hours ago

 

Some school districts in Texas  are looking to add more kids back in the classroom, now that COVID numbers are falling in many parts of the state. Data from the Texas Education Association shows that fewer than one-percent of the students and staff who have already returned to campuses have tested positive for the virus. The Association of Texas Professional Educators says the numbers show that it’s mostly older kids who are testing positive. About seven in ten of the infected students were in grades 7 through 12.

