Maren Morris Talks About Her Inspiration in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Kelsea Ballerini tells Time magazine that she is a singing farm girl. “Whenever anyone ever asks me how I would describe my sound, my answer is that I grew up on a farm in east Tennessee and my first concert was Britney Spears. That is the truest description of my music that I can give.”

Maren Morris tells Women’s Health magazine that she looks at pictures of Lara Croft from Tomb Raider as inspiration to exercise harder. “I have to look at [it] every time I unlock it — if I’m at a bar, or eating a French fry. So that’s motivating.”

One Country claims Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Tyler Haney. Mark tells People magazine, “It kind of was unplanned and just unfolded naturally when we were barefooted and on a walk with our little puppies. It was right after a big thunderstorm, and the sun just popped [up] out of nowhere, and I knew it was a sign.”

Eli Young Band’s Mike Eli tells Southern Living magazine that he loves southern cooking. “I have a lot of family that came from Louisiana and a lot of family that are still in Louisiana, so Cajun food is one of my favorites. But, when it comes to down-home southern food, I would have to say chicken-fried steak. You can’t really beat it. It’s one of my favorites. It’s the devil to me, honestly, because I love it so much.”

Cody Johnson tells The Atlanta Business Journal that his live concerts are like rodeos. “Expect a lot of energy. We play every show like it’s our last … the theme for us is to play every show like its the biggest rodeo you’ve ever played. It’s become so fun because we get to step into these rooms where it may be just a 1,000-capacity or 1,200-capacity room and we try to play it like the dadgum Houston Rodeo. It’s been such high energy and it’s so much fun … that’s what two hours of me is about. I show up and want to make you forget about everything else going on your life for about two hours.”

Lee Brice tells Redbook magazine that his only regret is not marrying his wife sooner. “I beat around the bush. I’ve never in my life come close to the joy that I have now, being married and having our two boys. I wish I had gotten married when I was 18 … you discover this whole other level of learning someone. A lot of guys are—and truthfully, I was—afraid that marriage will take away their freedom. But life is about sharing it. When I was younger, I dreamed about getting married. Then, after I got on the [music] scene and spent time on the road, I didn’t care about coming home. I didn’t picture myself rolling around with my little boys; I wasn’t ready.”