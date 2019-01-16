Marie Kondo Craze: Thrift Stores Much More Cluttered

If you enjoy treasure hunting at thrift stores you should apparently head to your local Goodwill soon. Cleaning guru Marie Kondo’s Netflix series “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” debuted on January 1st, and it seems she’s inspiring viewers to use her method of de-cluttering (it involves picking up each of your possessions and asking yourself whether it sparks joy. If not, thank it for its service and send it on its way.) There’s now anecdotal evidence of spikes in donations, including pictures of long lines of would-be donors. Now the Washington Post reports that DC-area Goodwill locations said donations the first week of January are up 66% over this time last year, while one in Gaithersburg, Maryland, reports a 372% jump.