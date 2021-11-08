RPM Staffing Header
Marijuana But No Tags

Rashad Oneal Hall

Hopkins County Deputy Elijah Fite noticed a car without a license plate and attempted to pull it over. The driver, Rashad Oneal Hall, made a U-turn and headed for Commerce. Hall lost control at high speed and rolled at Maple Street in Commerce. Fite pursued Hall on foot to the 200 block of Maple Street, where Hall surrendered and was taken into custody by Fite and Commerce Police Officer T. Oakley. Hall reportedly refused medical treatment and admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

