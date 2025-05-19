Marion County Man Guilty Of Federal Sex Trafficking

TYLER, Texas – A Jefferson man has been found guilty of federal sex trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

Corey Lamar Johnson, 42, was found guilty by a jury on all counts following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, on May 19, 2025. Specifically, the jury convicted Johnson of two counts of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation, three counts of interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, and conspiracy to violate the Travel Act. Johnson’s co-defendants, Jessica Smith and Rachel Walker, previously pleaded guilty to related charges.

“Congratulations to the team who brought Corey Johnson to a well-deserved appointment with justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr. “For far too long, the defendant treated vulnerable, young women in ways no person should ever be treated, but today justice was served. There is no more important work for the U.S. Attorney’s Office than to rescue the oppressed and protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

“The defendant used violence and threats of violence to compel his victims to engage in commercial sex for his profit,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “There is no place in a civilized society for the defendant’s inhumane conduct, and the Justice Department is committed to punishing human trafficking and achieving justice for its victims.”

On June 15, 2023, Johnson and two co-conspirators were named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury, charging them with sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, transportation, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to violate the Travel Act.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Johnson trafficked young women across the United States and compelled them to engage in commercial sex through force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion. Johnson recruited vulnerable, young women through social media posts that boasted of his lavish lifestyle. He promised the victims he recruited that they could also achieve such a lifestyle. Once they were recruited, Johnson introduced the victims to commercial sex, and when the victims wanted to leave him, he became violent, using force and threats, brandishing firearms, and bragging about having “beat” a murder charge, all to keep the victims engaged in commercial sex for his profit.

At sentencing, Johnson faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison as well as mandatory restitution. The statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division with assistance from the Canton Police Department, the Chandler Police Department, the Arlington Police Department, and the Bossier City Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert A. Wells, and James Mack Noble, IV, and Trial Attorney Slava Kuperstein of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit with the assistance of Trial Attorney Julie Pfluger and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.

###

Davilyn Walston

Public Affairs Officer/Law Enforcement Coordinator

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Eastern District of Texas

Office 409-981-7902

Cell 409-553-9881

[email protected]

One attachment • Scanned by Gmail