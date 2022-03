The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify people accused of shooting at a vehicle near a house in the southwest part of the county. On Sunday, March 6, around 9:00 pm, unknown individuals stopped in front of a home on McCoy Road, on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines, in southwest Marion County and shot at a vehicle. Those with information should contact criminal investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-7201 or (903) 665-3961.