Sole Finalist Named for President of Texas A&M University-Commerce

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp announced WEdnesday that the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has named Mark J. Rudin as the sole finalist for the position of President of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Rudin was selected during a telephonic meeting of the Board of Regents.

“Dr. Rudin comes to A&M-Commerce with an impressive track record of leading a variety of innovative academic initiatives and encouraging student success,” said Charles W. Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of Regents. “He clearly has what it takes to build upon the current momentum at A&M-Commerce. I would like to thank Chancellor Sharp and the search committee, especially Regents Bill Mahomes and Tim Leach, for their work to find such a promising new president.”

“We expect great things from A&M-Commerce, and I am confident that Dr. Rudin will steer the university into a new era of success and productivity,” said Chancellor Sharp. “The Texas A&M System is blessed with exceptional leaders, and Dr. Rudin will fit right in. I look forward to welcoming him into our community.”

Rudin currently serves as the Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Boise State University, a position he has held since 2007. For the last 11 years, he has played a central role in expanding the research activity at the university. Prior to his years of accomplishment in Idaho, he served in a variety of administrative roles at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He received his Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry with a concentration in health physics from Purdue University, where he also earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

James Hallmark, the Texas A&M System’s Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, lauded Dr. Rudin’s record of advancing the research agenda at two universities. “Furthermore, his history of working with business and industry is outstanding,” Hallmark added. “We believe his extensive leadership experience, coupled with his service as a tenured faculty member in health physics, will be crucial for developing A&M-Commerce into an even stronger university.”

Rudin said he was honored by the Board’s selection. “I am excited to work with the talented faculty, staff, and students of this forward-thinking, innovative university,” he said. “Together, we will position the institution for even greater levels of achievement and distinction.”

Under state law, university governing boards must name finalists for president at least 21 days before making an appointment. The Board of Regents will make the final appointment at a later meeting.

