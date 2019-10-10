Mark Ruffalo Speaks Out in Today’s Hollywood Report

The Daily Mail claims Mark Ruffalo blasted Ellen DeGeneres yesterday for sitting next to George W Bush at the Cowboys game last weekend. The Avengers star posted, ‘Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness.”

Earlier in the week, Ellen defended herself saying, ‘Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have,’

The Sun claims Madame Tussauds has given their Simon Cowell wax statue a makeover to match his new look. The museum smoothed out his wrinkles, reduced his waistline and colored his hair dark brown. They also dressed Simon in a gray sequin jacket.

Oprah Winfrey tells People magazine that she never thought she would live past 56. “I used to have this dream that I was going to be dead at 56, so the year that I turned 56 I was filled with dread. “I had only told one other person that I had a number in my head when I was going to die, and that was Gayle [King, her best friend]. Gayle said, ‘What’s the number?’ I said, ‘I’m not going to tell you, because you will drive me crazy and then I will end up dead.’ When I got to 57, it was like, ‘Why did all my life I think it was going to be 56?’ At the time I started having this vision of 56, it was when I was in Milwaukee and I was trapped in a world where I could see how dire it was.”

Oprah tells People magazine that she doesn’t regret not marrying Stedman Graham. ‘Both he and I now say, “If we had married, we would not be together’. No question about it — we would not stay married, because of what that would have meant to him, and I would have had my own ideas about it. I was working these 17-hour days, and so were my producers, and then I go home and I have my two dogs and I have Stedman, who’s letting me be who I need to be in the world. That’s why I had not just cold feet, I had two feet in a block of cement — because my feeling was, he is a traditional guy, but this is a completely untraditional relationship. If I become the wife, now I’ve got to play by the rules of whatever that is, and that would not have been pretty.”

Corey Feldman tells TMZ that a “Goonies” sequel is NOT happening. He says recent rumblings about a second movie were simply rumors. Corey says, “What Goonies reunion? There ain’t no Goonies reunion … [Sean Astin and I] did a few Comic-Con appearances together, but that was it.”

TMZ says Kevin Hart has been filming promotional videos for ”Jumanji 2” this week. He’s barely walking and does most of the shoots while sitting down. Kevin is expected to spend several hours filming today. He continues to recover from a near fatal car accident .

The Star says Julia Roberts is allegedly on edge about her husband, Danny Moder, working on a movie with Sean Penn. A source tells the magazine, “Julia and Sean are old friends, and she’s worried that his womanizing and hard-partying might rub off on Danny. Julia does her research, not just for her own films, but for Danny’s too, because she likes to know who’s involved – mainly, which actresses could potentially lure him away. It’s no wonder Julia’s jealousy and insecurity issues have reared their ugly head. She doesn’t see anything wrong with protecting her assets – including her husband.”

Mila Kunis tells the “Grown-Up Woman” podcast that her mother would be a great match for Ashton Kutcher if she faced an untimely death. “My mom would make [my kids] the best food. My husband would be fed. He’d be taken care of. And, you know what? My mom would go out on a high note!”

Nikki Bella tells the Lady Gang podcast that her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev is a better lover than John Cena and most likely the best lover she’s ever had. ”Oh, 100 percent – the best I’ve ever had. Male dancers have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that’s when the man comes out … and you’re like, “Whoa. And how he works my body, he dances on it. Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya. Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it.”