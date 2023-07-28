Mark Your Calendars for September 2nd 2023 and Be Prepared for the Fiesta in Paris, Texas

Hatch Chile Fest will be at the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market on the morning of September 2nd, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This popular event is in its 9th year and features the freshest hatch chiles straight from New Mexico, roasted on an open flame and sold to the public. Ron Preusse, from Aspen Creek Reinventions travels to Hatch, New Mexico every year to bring back the chiles harvested just days before the event. “In 2022, we roasted 2100lbs of chiles, and ran out right at 1:00 p.m. says Preusse, This year’s plan is to get $2500 lbs.”

Organizers anticipate 40 plus vendors from veggies, baked goods, meat, coffee, artisan items and mobile food trucks. Vendors have been known to use hatch chiles in some of their recipes. Hatch chiles have been added to such things as chocolate chip cookies, adding an unexpectedly delicious flavor.

Back by popular demand is the award-winning Mariachi Quetzal. This energetic group comprised of musicians from all over the state of Texas! Quetzal has performed at various venues throughout the Dallas/Ft. Worth area including: The Kessler Theater, The Murchison Performing Arts Center and The Meyerson Symphony Center. The groups has entertained patrons at the Hatch Chile Fest every year since the event started in 2015.

The Main Street Project volunteers are needed to help roast, bag chiles, serve burger sliders and host kid’s games. See the Hatch Chile Fest events page on Facebook for details on how to volunteer and receive some free chiles as a Thank you!

Salsa on the Square event is planned in Downtown Paris Texas on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. in the evening. This Latin themed dance event will follow the Hatch Chile fest, making the Labor Day weekend a fiesta of fun for families and visitors in downtown Paris, Texas. Make plans now to come to the JJ Culbertson fountain and party fiesta style with your friends.

Salsa is a Latin dance, associated with the music genre of the same name, which was first popularized in the United States in the 1960s in New York City. Salsa on the Square is an evening of fun and dancing for the community.

The area’s best Latin musicians and Salsa instructors will be ready to make this a night as energetic and fun for everyone, and a night to remember.

Music will feature Lara Latin, a DFW based band that specializes in playing Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia and Bachata. Expect to experience a fun night of dancing to music that is performed by 100% real musicians. Nothing can replace the musical energy that is created between skilled musicians and the crowd. Lara Latin maintains years of experience entertaining audiences at weddings, quinceñeras, corporate parties, galas and many other functions.

Don’t know how to Salsa? No problem! The DFW based Kumbala Dance Studio instructors will be onsite to help everyone become more comfortable with Salsa dancing. The Kumbala Dance Studio owner Karla Maldonado and her dance lessons offered have been featured in Voyage Dallas Magazine, ShoutOut DFW and on NBC. The instructors will perform and demonstrate the proper steps for Salsa, then mingle with the crowd and assist with steps if needed. The Kumbala Dance Studio specializes in Salsa and other Latin forms dance, and has been teaching dancing in the Dallas since 2019.

For the event, the east side of the downtown plaza will be blocked to traffic and the fountain will be decorated fiesta style. Mobile Food units will be onsite and there will be places sit and enjoy your favorite beverages and eats. The local restaurants will feature some adult beverages for sale.

Everyone is invited to this free event. Break out your best dancing shoes, grab a dance partner and come party in downtown fiesta style. It will be a night of fun, food and friends! Bring the family out to Downtown, Paris Texas for both events.

For more information on this and other events, check out the Visit Paris Facebook page and search Salsa on the Square. The Hatch Chile Fest event info can be found on the Farmers and Artisan Market, Paris Texas Facebook pages.