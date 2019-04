Tuesday night, the Mt Pleasant Tiger Boys Soccer team defeated Joshua 2 to 1 at Rockwall. Mt Pleasant now advance and will be playing John Tyler at Pine Tree Stadium in Longview. The start time will be 7:30 pm and the Tigers are visitors. Ticket prices are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.

Mt Pleasant girls’ soccer plays Friday against Jacksonville at Lobo Stadium in Longview at 7:00 pm. Mt Pleasant is the visiting team.