Marvin Nichols Reservoir

Last week in Pittsburg, the Region D water board agreed to hold off on conflict-resolution planning because of one prominent bone of contention between East Texas and the Dallas metroplex. In 2019, the state Legislature passed a new requirement for water planning boards to identify potential conflicts and discuss coordination and strategies with other regional groups at the beginning of the water cycle planning process. The meeting featured several public comments against the building of Marvin Nichols Reservoir, which is slated in the 2022 state water plan to be in production by 2050.

